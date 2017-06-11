42598

Kamloops  

Search enters fourth day

- | Story: 199179

The search for a missing aircraft that failed to show up on a flight from Cranbrook to Kamloops has entered its fourth day.

Mountainous terrain and poor weather hampered the search Saturday.

"We will continue to search until all stones have been overturned and all areas covered thoroughly," Capt. Gregory Clarke of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, told CTV.

A command centre set up at the Kelowna airport is co-ordinating search efforts, including four military aircraft plus additional civilian planes.

Alex Simons, 21, and Sydney Robillard, 24, were on board the four-seater Piper Warrior. Simons was piloting the aircraft when it went missing Thursday.

The plane left Lethbridge, Alta., and refuelled in Cranbrook, taking off at 2 p.m. 

Simons earned his pilot's licence in March from Excel Flight Training in Lethbridge, which owns the aircraft.

"He took her up around Lethbridge and other places many times and she loved it," Robillard's mother told CTV.

Search crews are focusing on the plane's flight path, plus a 15-mile zone around it.

"We are systematically searching this area from three different altitudes," Clarke said. "We start up high, searching electronically the first night. Then, continue down in a top-down approach and get down to about 500 feet in our final passes."

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3098389
#301 3815 Brown Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$172,900
more details
39851


42639


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Brooke
Brooke Kamloops SPCA >


39334


Failed egg drop experiment

Must Watch
Dog train of thought: Hey look a ball! Why are they yelling at me Ball is mine! Stop! OMG the ball is leaking It tastes...
Daily Dose – June 11, 2017
Daily Dose
Jump in and take a dive through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take aim at the rest of today’s epic Daily Dose.
George Clooney will change twins’ nappies with ‘humor and joy’
Showbiz
George Clooney will be happy to tackle anything his newborn twins...
Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard
Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867
39499