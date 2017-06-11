Cloud hampers search

Photo: Excel Flight Training The search for missing aircraft continues.

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

Low cloud, steep terrain, trees and snow are combining to make the search for a small plane in the Southern Interior even more difficult.

This is the fourth day of the search for the Piper Warrior that went missing on a flight from Cranbrook to Kamloops on Thursday. Alex Simons, 21, and Sydney Robillard, 24, were on board the four-seater aircraft.

“The weather is not good,” said said Cpt. Dennis Powers of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre based in Kelowna. “There is a lot of low cloud, the search area is very mountainous, there is snowpack and we're looking for a mostly-white plane and the terrain is steep with a lot of trees.”

Powers said the search area covers 150 miles (241 kilometres) with much of the focus at this time at the southern end closer to Cranbrook, although he stressed the whole route is being covered.

Volunteer pilots and spotters from the Okanagan Valley and the Thompson region were in the air, helping the military with the search.

“We have about 14 aircraft in the air, ten are CASARA (Civil Air Search and Rescue Association) volunteers. A lot of the volunteers are from the Okanagan, from Penticton to the south and north to Kamloops. They are of tremendous assistance.”

Powers said trained CASARA volunteers were also on board three military aircraft acting as spotters.

He said the military aircraft included two Comorant helicopters and two C-115 Buffalo fixed-wing planes.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:55 a.m.

The search for a missing aircraft that failed to show up on a flight from Cranbrook to Kamloops has entered its fourth day.

Mountainous terrain and poor weather hampered the search Saturday.

"We will continue to search until all stones have been overturned and all areas covered thoroughly," Capt. Gregory Clarke of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, told CTV.

A command centre set up at the Kelowna airport is co-ordinating search efforts, including four military aircraft plus additional civilian planes.

Alex Simons, 21, and Sydney Robillard, 24, were on board the four-seater Piper Warrior. Simons was piloting the aircraft when it went missing Thursday.

The plane left Lethbridge, Alta., and refuelled in Cranbrook, taking off at 2 p.m.

Simons earned his pilot's licence in March from Excel Flight Training in Lethbridge, which owns the aircraft.

"He took her up around Lethbridge and other places many times and she loved it," Robillard's mother told CTV.

Search crews are focusing on the plane's flight path, plus a 15-mile zone around it.

"We are systematically searching this area from three different altitudes," Clarke said. "We start up high, searching electronically the first night. Then, continue down in a top-down approach and get down to about 500 feet in our final passes."

– with files from CTV Vancouver