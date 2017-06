Photo: Contributed Mattheau Aldridge

Kamloops RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Mattheau Aldridge.

Aldridge is 15-years-old and is reported to have gone missing on May 19.

He is described as being a caucasian male, weighing 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown where Aldridge is, but he may have travelled to Clearwater .

Anyone who sees Aldridge is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or the nearest RCMP/ police office.