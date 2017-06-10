Weather hampers search

Photo: RCMP Two people are missing, after their plane failed to show up in Kamloops.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Weather continues to cause issues in the search for a plane, and the couple aboard, that went missing on its flight from Cranbrook to Kamloops Thursday afternoon.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has sent two Cormorant helicopters and two Buffalo airplanes to the area to search for the missing plane, but a low cloud ceiling and thunderstorms closer to Cranbrook have impeded their search efforts.

“Some of the mountain peaks are 10 or 11,000 feet so if you have a low cloud ceiling, that sort of effects the ability of the helicopter or plane to actually search,” said Lt. Greg Menzies, public affairs officer for the JRCC. “There's still a significant amount of snowpack on these mountains ... it makes it very difficult to find a small plane.”

Menzies says the missing plane is a lighter colour, making it difficult to spot if it landed in a snow-covered area.

The plane was piloted by 21-year-old Alex Simons. His girlfriend, 24-year-old Sidney Robillard was onboard as well. The plane left Cranbrook at about 3 p.m., but never arrived at its destination in Kamloops.

The JRCC has set up its operation centre in Kelowna, where maintenance, refuelling and logistical planning will occur. The operations centre will also allow for easier co-ordination with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

CASARA is a group of volunteer pilots, navigators, spotters, radio operators and administration staff that assist the Canadian Forces in rescue operations.

“It's a big undertaking right now,” Menzies said. “We're ramping up efforts to try to find the plane and the people onboard.”

UPDATE: 8:35 a.m.

Alex Simons, 21, rented a small plane from Excel Flight Training Inc. Thursday and took off from Lethbridge, Alta. with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Sidney Robillard, at about 10:30 a.m. local time.

After stopping for a couple hours in Cranbrook to refuel, the couple departed at about 3 p.m., en route to Kamloops to visit family. They never arrived at their destination.

Roland Morton, president of Excel Training Facility, says Simons is a former student at the facility and has completed his flight training. He couldn't say how long ago Simons finished his training.

As the search efforts in B.C. ramp up, Morton says they are hoping for the best.

“We're still hoping for a good outcome, there's many possibilities of what could have happened,” Morton said. “The weather in that area has been unsettled over the past two days, so he could have put the aircraft down somewhere and has just had no contact, and he's waiting for someone to find him.

“There's lots of different potential possibilities of what could happen, and until we find the aircraft, it's all speculation up to that point.”

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

The search for a small plane that went missing between Cranbrook and Kamloops with two occupants has been upgraded to a “major search” by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

The plane, flying out of Lethbridge, Alta., went missing Thursday afternoon after refueling in Cranbook. It never arrived in Kamloops.

Alex Simons, 21, was piloting the plane. He was accompanied by 24-year-old Sidney Robillard. They are listed as "in a relationship" on Facebook.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo fixed-wing airplane were used in the search Friday, but search efforts have doubled Saturday, with two helicopters and two Buffalo planes involved today.

Lt. Greg Menzies, public affairs officer for the JRCC, says the search area is over 400 kilometres in length.

"It's a big search area, and of course it's a very rugged, mountainous, treed area, and this is a very small plane," Menzies said. "It certainly has a little bit of complications to it."

The search around Cranbrook Friday was hampered by unfavourable weather conditions, so much of the search was concentrated around the Kamloops area. Crews are hoping for better conditions today, despite a possible risk of thunderstorms.

Menzies says the missing plane, a Piper Warrior PA28-161, is typically used for training purposes. The plane is owned by Excel Flight Training Inc. of Lethbridge.

The JRCC is also setting up an operations centre in Kelowna to support the search.

“They'll be completely self-sufficient, they'll have maintenance crews, they'll have refuelling crews, all the logistics required,” Menzies said. “This has now evolved into quite a large search, involving a lot of assets.

"Hopefully, we'll have a positive result."

The last contact with the missing plane was just outside Cranbrook airport, by radar. Based on the amount of fuel on board the plane, the JRCC has contacted all airports in the area it could have reached, but the missing plane did not land at any of them.

As of now, the search is strictly from the air due to the large area involved, but Menzies says they may request help from local search and rescue organizations once the plane is located.