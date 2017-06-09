Kamloops flight missing

Photo: RCMP Two people missing after their plane failed to arrive in Kamloops.

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

Search and rescue crews are looking for a small aircraft that disappeared before reaching its destination in Kamloops.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says the Piper Warrior was reported missing Thursday afternoon after having left Cranbrook on a refuelling stop.

Spokesman Lt. Greg Menzies says crews from CFB Comox began the search Thursday until dark, and efforts continued through Friday and are expected to resume Saturday.

Menzies says the search Friday was hampered by changing weather conditions, and the rocky terrain covered in trees makes spotting a small aircraft challenging, but crews are still hoping for the best.

"It is quite a large area, it's very rocky, very mountainous, heavily treed, so certainly an aircraft of this size is difficult to find," he said.

A Cormorant helicopter and Buffalo airplane have been involved in the search, along with local search and rescue volunteers. An additional Buffalo is expected to be sent out when the search resumes Saturday.

– the Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 7: 30 p.m.

RCMP in Cranbrook are assisting in an investigation in a plane overdue from the Kootenays to Kamloops.

The plane, which left Cranbrook at 3:02 p.m. Thursday, had two Kamloops residents on board. It did not arrive at its destination in Kamloops.

Police are supporting the Joint Search Co-ordination Centre in Victoria in the search.

The Piper aircraft initially left Lethbridge Thursday morning, and made a re-fuelling stop in Cranbrook.

Alex Simons, 21, was piloting the plane. He was accompanied by 24-year-old Sidney Robillard.

RCMP detachments throughout the Southeast District with airfields in their jurisdiction have made the necessary contact, with no results.

Castanet has been able to determine the aircraft is a 1982 Piper PA28, four-seat aircraft. The tail number is CGDTK.

The plane is owned by Excel Flight Training Incorporated, based out of Lethbridge.

"Cranbrook RCMP is asking that anyone with information regarding this matter contact their local police of jurisdiction in efforts to locate the missing persons Alex Simons and Sidney Robillard, said Cpl Dan Moskaluk.