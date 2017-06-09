42877
Kamloops  

Rivers starting to recede

Officials in Kamloops are breathing a sigh of relief after data shows river levels holding steady.

Based on the latest information from the BC River Forecast Centre, the water level at the confluence of the North and South Thompson Rivers is not forecast to exceed flows experienced last week.

River levels may fluctuate, but will slowly recede over the next few weeks.

While levels remain high, boat launches remain closed, water activities are not recommended, and caution is required near river banks. 

The city is now accepting sand bags at all landfill locations and is waiving disposal fees until further notice.

