42534
39499

Kamloops  

Kamloops bank robbed

- | Story: 199089

The downtown TD Bank on Victoria Street in Kamloops was robbed Friday morning.

At 11:10 a.m., a man entered the bank, went to a cashier and demanded cash.

The 25-year-old man fled with an envelope of money, including an anti-robbery device or dye pack.

The suspect dropped the money a short distance away and attempted to leave the downtown area on foot.  He was located by police and arrested on the 300 block of Lansdowne Street, said RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

The same suspect is alleged to have attempted a robbery at the A&W restaurant on Lansdowne shortly before robbing the bank.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


41513
Real Estate
3091100
1289 Harris Crt
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$639,900
more details
41798


40230


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Star
Star Kamloops SPCA >


42639


TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017

Galleries
Enjoy some TGIF Gifs that will slide you into the weekend! untitled Sidestep Ahh! Older brothers are the best! rope whisperer...
TGIF Gifs – June 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
There’s plenty more gifs to dig up while you’re here.
If you’re going to blow up a refrigerator filled with explosives, make sure you have adequate cover
Must Watch
This guy just about had enough, which might just have saved him...
Mischa Barton dating Australian model
Showbiz
Actress Mischa Barton is putting her troubled love life behind...
This cardboard remake of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ looks much better than the actual movie
Must Watch
If you love the “Transformers” franchise, all the...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38674