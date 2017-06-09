Kamloops bank robbed

Photo: Google Maps

The downtown TD Bank on Victoria Street in Kamloops was robbed Friday morning.

At 11:10 a.m., a man entered the bank, went to a cashier and demanded cash.

The 25-year-old man fled with an envelope of money, including an anti-robbery device or dye pack.

The suspect dropped the money a short distance away and attempted to leave the downtown area on foot. He was located by police and arrested on the 300 block of Lansdowne Street, said RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

The same suspect is alleged to have attempted a robbery at the A&W restaurant on Lansdowne shortly before robbing the bank.