Spring break again 1 week

Students within the Kamloops School District will get just one-week for spring break in 2018, instead of the two-week break they have been getting.

The decision by School District 73 was made earlier this year, but was made final after attempts to negotiate language into the collective agreement failed.

Spring break in 2018 will be from March 19 to 23.

The school district’s Board of Trustees voted earlier this year not to renew a pilot project that extended the spring break to two weeks, returning the break to the length and timing specified in the collective agreement. However, trustees also directed senior district administrators to try to reach a negotiated agreement with the union, with the understanding there could be no loss of instructional days.

“Our community deserves certainty in the school calendar, so that families and our staff can make plans,” said district superintendent Alison Sidow.

“We took the board’s direction and tried to reach a new agreement. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”