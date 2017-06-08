42877
43071

Kamloops  

Spring break again 1 week

- | Story: 198970

Students within the Kamloops School District will get just one-week for spring break in 2018, instead of the two-week break they have been getting.

The decision by School District 73 was made earlier this year, but was made final after attempts to negotiate language into the collective agreement failed.

Spring break in 2018 will  be from March 19 to 23.

The school district’s Board of Trustees voted earlier this year not to renew a pilot project that extended the spring break to two weeks, returning the break to the length and timing specified in the collective agreement. However, trustees also directed senior district administrators to try to reach a negotiated agreement with the union, with the understanding there could be no loss of instructional days.

“Our community deserves certainty in the school calendar, so that families and our staff can make plans,” said district superintendent Alison Sidow.

“We took the board’s direction and tried to reach a new agreement. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3067499
1101 737 Leon Ave
$399,900
more details
41798


38264


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

White Shadow
White Shadow Kamloops SPCA >


42518


Best of Seven – Selfies, June 8, 2017

Galleries
Selfies that will instantly improve your day. Vote for your favourite below!
Kesha tries to hug Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet, things get uncomfortable in a hurry
Must Watch
After the first rejection, you think “Jerry’s joking...
Daily Dose – June 8, 2017
Daily Dose
Dive into today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’re sailing nicely through today’s Daily Dose.
Rihanna teaches maths on educational trip to Malawi
Music
Rihanna taught a classroom of Malawian children a maths lesson on...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867