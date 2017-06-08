Fatal motorcycle crash

42534
A female motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Southgate area of Kamloops Wednesday night.

About 8:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Hillside Drive, at the entrance to Home Depot.

The rider, a 60-year-old woman from Kamloops, lost control of the motorcycle while travelling northbound on Hillside and failed to negotiate a left turn into the entrance of the store.

The woman was ejected from the motorcycle when it collided with the curb, suffering fatal injuries. Emergency services attempted to revive the unconscious rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and BC Coroners Services are investigating the incident.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family.

