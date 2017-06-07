42377

Kamloops  

City's first pride parade

The first Pride parade in Kamloops is planned for this summer.

Parade president Kirstin McLaughlin says the event is intended not only for those who want to march, but also for people or businesses who want to set up a booth at a festival that will accompany the parade.

She says first priority will go to groups working with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgendered, queer and two-spirit communities, but other groups will also be considered.

Asked if the RCMP or members of city council would be taking part, McLaughlin says organizers will see who comes forward or who is interested.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 20.

