Kamloops  

Fake gun causes scare

A report of a man with a handgun had Kamloops police respond in force Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said a 32-year-old man is facing numerous charges after displaying what appeared to be a handgun in public.

“This morning at 7:40 a.m. Kamloops RCMP received a report from an employee at a senior’s complex,” said Shelkie. “Employees at the complex had seen an unknown man enter the lobby of the building and act in an unusual manner. The employees saw that the male had what appeared to be a handgun on his person.”

Police attended the area and set up a perimeter from Desmond Street to Windbreak from Tranquille Road to the South Thompson River and asked the public to stay out of the area.

“Two police dogs and numerous officers patrolled the area. Eventually an officer saw the male either drop or throw the handgun and then run away. Officers caught the male and took him into custody. The handgun was found to be a bb handgun that looks like a real pistol,” said Shelkie.

The suspect, who has not been named, will be facing numerous charges including firearms charges. He is known to police and is from Kamloops.

