Kamloops  

Arrest over fake gun

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

Police in Kamloops have arrested a 32-year-old man in an incident that led to the shut down of a number of streets Tuesday morning and was feared to involve a handgun. It later turned out to be a clever fake.

The man is facing a number of charges, RCMP report.

Officers were called at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday by an employee at a senior’s complex after an unknown man was seen entering the lobby of the building and acting in an unusual manner. He appeared to have a handgun in his possession.

Police set up a perimeter from Desmond Street to Windbreak and from Tranquille Road to the South Thompson River, asking the public to stay out of the area. Two police dogs and numerous officers patrolled the area.

“Eventually an officer saw the male either drop or throw the handgun and then run away,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP spokesperson. “Officers caught the male and took him into custody. The handgun was found to be a BB handgun that looks like a real pistol.”

Shelkie said the suspect is facing numerous charges including firearms charges. He was previously known to police and is from Kamloops.

UPDATE 9 a.m.

An arrest has been made in regards to an incident in Brocklehurst this morning.  The public can now access all areas that were previously being monitored.

 
ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

An unfolding police incident in Kamloops has prompted a warning from local RCMP.

Police are asking people, both pedestrians and motorists, to avoid the area between Desmond and Windbreak streets, and from Tranquille Road to the river.

RCMP will not say what the incident entails, except numerous police officers are in the area.

Castanet will update this story as more details become available.
 
