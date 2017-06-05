Ajax mine town hall

Photo: TRU A town hall meeting is planned in Kamloops on the controversial Ajax mine project.

Residents in the Kamloops area have been invited to a town hall meeting on the controversial Ajax mine proposal.

The City of Kamloops is hosting the meeting where Interior Health and a group of consultants hired by the city will present the results of independent reviews of the KGHM Ajax mine application.

Such is the interest, four hours have been set aside for the meeting which will take place at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre,1250 Rogers Way, 6-10 p.m., on Monday, June 19. It will also be streamed live on the city’s website.

The meeting will begin with short presentations from IH's medical health officer, Dr. Kamran Golmohammadi and Ivor Norlin, infrastructure programs, health protection manager.

Following that, SLR Consulting staff will report on their findings.

Members of the public will be allowed to ask questions in the final hour of the meeting.

The meeting was organized after members of council called for expert advice on any health effects that could be caused by the controversial gold and copper mine proposed for the outskirts of the city.

Following the upcoming meeting, councillors will hold a special June 22 session where they will be able to ask questions of the SLR representatives. On July 17, council must vote on an official response to the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office regarding the proposed mine.

The mine is opposed by local First Nations and environmentalists.