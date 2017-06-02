River to peak this weekend

42761
The City of Kamloops has closed boat launches at Pioneer Park, McArthur Island and Thompson Drive due to high river levels.

Boating is not recommended due to large amounts of debris in the water. Anyone on the water is asked to use extreme caution and travel at idle speeds to prevent bank erosion.

As river levels continue to rise, boat passage under the South Thompson River railway bridge may not be possible.

The city has also closed the Rivers Trail between Riverside Park and Pioneer Park, the pier at Riverside Park, and has covered catch basins to prevent river water from backing up onto roadways.

The city is optimistic the North Thompson River will crest over the weekend. The South Thompson continues to rise, with its peak expected in about two weeks. 

