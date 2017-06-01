42877
Kamloops  

Altercation with bear spray

Kamloops RCMP are looking for two suspects in a bear spray incident.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., police were called to the Dollarama store on Lansdowne Street for a report of a disturbance.

“When police arrived, they were advised that two males had been fighting outside the store when one of the males pulled bear spray and sprayed the other. They then both ran in opposite directions. Police were unable to locate either of the suspects,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“A bystander was treated on scene by BC Ambulance for symptoms received from residual pepper spray. There were no other injuries.”

The suspects are described as a First Nations male with tattoos and wearing camouflage pants; and a Caucasian male wearing red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

