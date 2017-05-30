42599
Kamloops  

Kamloops Lake nearly full

Kamloops Lake may soon hit flood levels.

According to modelling and monitoring done by the B.C. River Forecast Centre (bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/), Kamloops Lake may experience levels similar to when it flooded in 2012.

Residents next to the lake should expect some shoreline flooding.

The public is advised to prepare for possible flooding of low-lying areas by moving equipment and other assets from these areas to higher ground, where possible.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is making sand and sandbags available for residents of Savona at the Savona Lakeshore Park in anticipation of the rise of Kamloops Lake.

The TNRD will remain in regular contact with the B.C. River Forecast Centre to monitor the situation and will provide assistance and information as circumstances change.

Flooding can be reported to the Emergency Management B.C. 24-hour emergency co-ordination centre at 1-800-663-3456.

 

