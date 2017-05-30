42534
Kamloops  

High water alert for rivers

There are more water woes for the B.C. Interior.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Thompson rivers, including the North and South Thompson, and all its tributaries. The advisory means river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly.

While no major flooding is expected, there might be some minor flooding in low-lying areas.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District urges residents living in low-lying areas to be on the alert for high water flows and to keep children and livestock away from unstable riverbanks, which are prone to sudden collapse. They should watch for debris flows that could damage pump intakes, culverts and bridges.

Anyone who sees flooding, or requires sandbags for protection of private property, is urged to call the Emergency Management B.C. 24-hour emergency co-ordination centre at 1-800-663-3456.

