Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a missing youth, Montana POEL-ROBARTS, 18 yrs of age.

She went missing on the evening of May 23, 2017. She is 5'2", 100 lbs and has bleached blonde hair.



She is believed to be in Kamloops area. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250 828 3000.