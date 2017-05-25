41299

Kamloops  

Kamloops watches river

The City of Kamloops is keeping a close eye on rivers and waterways, but doesn't anticipate any major problems.

River forecast models predict any impact on the city should be relatively small and limited to water seepage into basements and backyards in low-lying areas.

Water levels are expected to peak over the next two to three weeks, and property owners may need to prepare accordingly. 

A stockpile of sand and sandbags is currently available at the following fire halls:

  • Station No. 2 - 1578 Tranquille Road
  • Station No. 3 - 1625 Valleyview Drive
  • Station No. 4 - 615 Porterfield Road
  • Station No. 5 - Heffley Creek Road
  • Station No. 6 - 5300 Dallas Drive

Information on techniques for filling sandbags and creating sandbag dikes can be found online

Residents are asked to be aware of large bags being deployed over catch basins, to prevent stormwater backing up onto roadways. 

Campbell Creek waters have receded off Barnhartvale Road. The city's public works department has assessed the road for structural damage and has made minor repairs.  The road has now been reopened.

