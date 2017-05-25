Gun pulled in bar fight

Photo: Contributed

A handgun was pulled during a bar fight in Kamloops, Wednesday.

Police say a 24-year-old man is in custody after the dust-up on Tranquille Road.

According to witnesses and video surveillance, the suspect punched another man and then struck him with a beer bottle. The suspect also had what appeared to be handgun and brandished it during the assault.

Both men had left the bar by the time police arrived.

They located the suspect a few blocks away, and saw him throw something to the ground. A search revealed a small replica pistol.

RCMP are recommending charges of breach of probation, using a firearm in the commission of an offence and assault with a weapon.

The victim has been identified, and police will contact him to determine the extent of his injuries.