Canada's first car bike port

The first two "car" bike ports in Canada have officially been installed in Kamloops.

The car bike port is an innovative bicycle parking solution that fits into a standard car parking space. Its unique, eye-catching design sends out a clear message that bicycles are more space efficient than cars. One car parking space can park up to 10 bicycles.

One is on the south shore of the city, the 300 block of Lansdowne Street, and the other is on the north shore, on the 400 block of Tranquille Road.

"Cycling is an excellent way to get around the city and connect locally,” said Elnaz Ansari, City of Kamloops traffic and transportation engineer.

“We’re anticipating that the car bike ports will be well utilized, especially during this year's Bike to Work Week, which runs from May 29 to June 2. Hopefully, the car bike port bicycle parking will help encourage people to consider cycling over driving whenever possible.”

The car bike ports are portable and may be installed at different locations throughout the city each spring.