42377
35299

Kamloops  

Canada's first car bike port

- | Story: 197787

The first two "car" bike ports in Canada have officially been installed in Kamloops.

The car bike port is an innovative bicycle parking solution that fits into a standard car parking space. Its unique, eye-catching design sends out a clear message that bicycles are more space efficient than cars. One car parking space can park up to 10 bicycles.

One is on the south shore of the city, the 300 block of Lansdowne Street, and the other is on the north shore, on the 400 block of Tranquille Road.

"Cycling is an excellent way to get around the city and connect locally,” said Elnaz Ansari, City of Kamloops traffic and transportation engineer.

“We’re anticipating that the car bike ports will be well utilized, especially during this year's Bike to Work Week, which runs from May 29 to June 2. Hopefully, the car bike port bicycle parking will help encourage people to consider cycling over driving whenever possible.”

The car bike ports are portable and may be installed at different locations throughout the city each spring.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News

40931


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


41513
Real Estate
3079402
#1601-1947 Underhill Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,268,000
more details
41381


39334


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Sox
Sox Kamloops SPCA >


41051


Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...
Does Lorde have the chops for this babysitting gig?
Must Watch
Yes, Lorde really did offer to babysit this guy’s cute...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499