Lions roar into Kamloops

Photo: Contributed The BC Lions will be training in Kamloops this week.

The BC Lions are roaring into Kamloops again

The multi-time CFL Grey Cup champs will be holding their eighth consecutive training camp in the Tournament City this week.

First-year Lions will get their first taste of CFL action with a three-day mini-camp from May 25-27 and the full squad will hit the field beginning May 28.

Fans are encouraged to come out to show their Lion pride for all practices. A complete list of practice times can be found online.

The Lions have trained in Kamloops since 2010, utilizing the facilities at the Tournament Capital Centre, Hillside Stadium, and Thompson Rivers University.

Every year, the city and the BC Lions hold Fanfest, an opportunity for fans to meet the players and coaching staff. This year, Fanfest will take place June 10 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Hillside Stadium.

The Lions will host a free amateur football clinic starting at 6 p.m. A practice/scrimmage will run 7:30-9 p.m., after which players will be available for pictures and autographs.

For the kids, there will be face painting, inflatable games, prizes, and more. The night will conclude with a fireworks celebration sponsored by BCLC.