Kamloops  

Tire slasher on the loose

Kamloops RCMP are warning residents about a rash of tire slashings.

Police responded to multiple reports of vehicles with their tires slashed in the Brocklehurst area this morning. Residents in the area of Windbreak, Pondorosa and Laroque streets woke up to find their tires damaged.

So far, officers have responded to 12 incidents and investigating the crime spree, said Cpl. Cheryl Bush. 

This appears to be a non-targeted event, but a clear act of mischief by someone with senseless disregard for personal property, she added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

