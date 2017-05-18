Evacuation orders lifted

Photo: TNRD Evacuation orders for six homes in Cherry Creek have been rescinded.

The evacuation order for several properties in Cherry Creek has been rescinded, as there is no longer a “danger to life” due to flooding.

Eleven properties were evacuated in the small community west of Kamloops on the evening of May 5, followed by an evacuation alert for several other homes, due to flooding in the area.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has lifted the evacuation orders for six homes in the area, while five homes remain evacuated.

The homes that residents can return to include: