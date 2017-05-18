41783

Kamloops  

Evacuation orders lifted

The evacuation order for several properties in Cherry Creek has been rescinded, as there is no longer a “danger to life” due to flooding.

Eleven properties were evacuated in the small community west of Kamloops on the evening of May 5, followed by an evacuation alert for several other homes, due to flooding in the area.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has lifted the evacuation orders for six homes in the area, while five homes remain evacuated.

The homes that residents can return to include:

  • 1490 Greenstone Road
  • 5080 and 5096 Lazy Acres Road
  • 5012, 5064 and 5108 Trans Canada Highway
