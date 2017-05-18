Olympic upgrade on way

Photo: Twitter

The Fieldhouse at Kamloops' Tournament Capital Centre will be getting some Olympic-level upgrades this summer.

The $1.5-million project will include the installation of a new Mondo track surface, which is the international standard for competition.

Mondo was the track surface of choice at the London 2012 and Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

The project is funded in part by a $500,000 grant from Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Kamloops council is adding a further $330,000 to allow for installation of a new hardwood surface on the centre's north court, replacing the current sport court ahead of schedule. This will expand the centre's ability to host major volleyball, basketball and badminton events.

Demolition will begin this evening on the north court, but the rest of the facility will remain open.

“Evening track users can expect to hear regular construction noise. However, we have chosen to do night work to minimize the impact on facility users,” said city capital projects supervisor Matt Kachel.

Expected hours of work will be 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.



The Fieldhouse will close June 27, when work will begin on the track surface. It will remain closed until mid-September.