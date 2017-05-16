42236
Kamloops  

Good Samaritan sought

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a man who drove a shooting victim to the hospital.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said two men arrived at the Royal Inland Hospital emergency department Tuesday morning and one of the men had sustained a gunshot wound.

“It is unknown at this time how the male received the gunshot wound,” said Shelkie.

“Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a concerned citizen who drove the two men to the hospital this morning between approximately 6:15–6:45 am. The citizen is described as a Caucasian male, middle aged, and driving a brown truck. He picked up the two men in the downtown area and said he was on his way to work.”

Police have urged anyone with information on who the Good Samaritan is to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Anyone with information on the circumstances of how the male sustained the gunshot wound is asked contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

