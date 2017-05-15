41783
Kamloops  

Slope movement slows

The City of Kamloops reports that movement of a slumping hillside has slowed.

Monitoring of the Palmer-Forsyth hillside has shown that dewatering efforts have been successful. The slope’s rate of movement has decreased significantly, and it is now only moving 2-4 millimetres per day.

Experts continue to assess the behaviour of the slope to determine when it will be safe for residents to return home. 

Elsewhere, emergency works were undertaken over the weekend to protect a home along Heffley Creek, and water flows at a washout at Old Highway 5 have held steady. The city has started design work for repairs, which will begin after water flows decrease significantly.

BC Transit has established a temporary bus stop to service both sides of the road closure.

Water levels in Campbell Creek dropped over the weekend, though water is still running over Barnhartvale Road. Once levels have receded, City crews will assess erosion to the roadway and determine when it may be re-opened. A detour on Blackwell Road remains in place. 

