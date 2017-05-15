42371
Hit & run twice in minutes

A Kamloops man is facing numerous charges after hitting two vehicles and fleeing the scene.

RCMP said there were two hit and runs within minutes of each other around 7 p.m. Friday.

A driver reported he was stopped at a red light when a white pickup rear-ended him. Both drivers got out of their vehicles, but the truck driver took off before exchanging information.

A short time after, the same truck drove through a red light and was struck by another vehicle. The driver did not stop and drove the wrong way and over a sidewalk.

Police were able to identify a 45-year-old man as the driver of the pickup and when they arrived at his residence found him exhibiting signs of impairment.

“Kamloops RCMP are recommending charges of: impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to provide a breath sample, hit and run and fail to stop at an accident,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on May 29.

