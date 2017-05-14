41783
39555

Kamloops  

Cops deem fire suspicious

- | Story: 197020

Emergency crews are calling an early morning fire at a home in Kamloops on Sunday suspicious.

Kamloops RCMP responded to the residence in the 1300 block of Dunbar Road at around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The occupants had reportedly escaped without injury but the home was severely damaged.

Police and fire crews were on scene collecting evidence and investigating Sunday morning.

Police are asking the public to drive past the area with caution, with Kamloops Fire having fire and safety equipment in use on the scene.

