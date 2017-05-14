Flood debris, free dumping

Photo: Twitter/Shelley Breen

The Thompson Nicola Regional District is waiving tipping fees for homeowners clearing debris from flood-damaged properties.

The waiver will be in effect at all TNRD solid waste facilities until June 11.

Only waste materials generated as a result of the flood will be waived. At the waste disposal site, residents will be required to sign a declaration stating their name, phone number and address of the flooded property.

The Heffley Creek and Lower Nicola landfills are the only two facilities that will accept rocks, clean soil, sand, gravel, etc. This material is not considered to be garbage and cannot be handled at TNRD waste transfer stations.

If you have questions about accepted materials, contact the TNRD Environmental Services Department at 1- 877-377-8673 or [email protected].