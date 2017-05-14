42236
Fatal crash on Coquihalla

A 61-year-old man died Saturday night in a rollover crash on the Coquihalla Highway, west of Kamloops.

About 7:15 p.m., BC Ambulance, RCMP and Kamloops firefighters responded to the crash, north of the Inks Lake brake check.

A northbound car with three male occupants lost control, rolled and came to rest in the median.

The front seat passenger did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and rear seat passenger both received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

All three occupants are from Kamloops. 

Sgt Mike Pears of Central Interior Traffic Services says numerous storm cells passed through the area Saturday, with snow, hail and rain.

At the time of the crash, a storm system had just passed, and the road was wet, slushy and hail covered. A pickup also lost control in the same area. There were no injuries in that incident.

RCMP remind motorists that road conditions at higher elevations can change drastically in a matter of a few kilometres. 

