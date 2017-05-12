Minimize water use

42423
The City of Kamloops is requesting all residents north of Harrington Road in Westsyde to minimize water usage.

The request was made to allow crews work to fix a broken water line that feeds the North Westsyde reservoir.

The city has temporarily lost the ability to refill the reservoir and urges residents to conserve the remaining water until repairs can be affected.

Crews anticipate service to return to normal by midnight tonight.

