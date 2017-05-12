42423
Kamloops  

Emergency in Heffley Creek

A state of local emergency has been declared in the Heffley Creek area.

The City of Kamloops declared the emergency Friday afternoon, as imminent stream bank erosion threatens a home on the 500 block of Lister Road. 

The city is undertaking immediate action to prevent further erosion.

The city is monitoring and evaluating risk to homes adjacent to Heffley Creek within the city. Initial investigations identify only one home as threatened at this time.

Bylaw officials have notified the affected property owners. 

The city's Emergency Operations Centre will have 24-hour staffing through the weekend to respond to flooding or rain damage. 

