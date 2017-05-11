41717

Kamloops  

Kamloops flood prep

The City of Kamloops has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in preparation for possible flooding.

A special weather statement is in effect with showers and thunderstorms predicted.

EOC staff have contingency plans in place and will also review the current status of various water events that have occurred over the previous week.

Heffley Creek and Campbell Creek have seen improvement with lower water flows over the last few days allowing for improved water capacity, should a significant rain event occur, said a statement from the city.

It said: "The Palmer-Forsyth hillside has also improved with minimal downward movement since diversionary piping was installed. Geotechnical experts will be evaluating the effects of the rain event on the slope. This information will assist the EOC with determining evacuee status."

The city’ EOC has 24-hour staff coverage throughout the weekend to respond to flooding or rain damage.

The city asks residents impacted by high water levels to continue their efforts to protect their properties.  Residents are also asked to stay well back from rivers, creeks and other waterways and keep animals and livestock a safe distance away.

