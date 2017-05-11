Independent stations sold

Photo: Contributed

Three Kamloops radio stations are expected to change hands in the near future, as radio broadcasting giant Newcap Radio makes a move into Kamloops.

Until the deal, Radio NL, Country 103, and 97.5 The River were independently owned by NL Broadcasting, which first went on the air in Kamloops in 1970.

Although Newcap has reached an agreement to buy all three stations, the deal still needs to be approved by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

