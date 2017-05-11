41717
41735

Kamloops  

Independent stations sold

- | Story: 196790

Three Kamloops radio stations are expected to change hands in the near future, as radio broadcasting giant Newcap Radio makes a move into Kamloops.

Until the deal, Radio NL, Country 103, and 97.5 The River were independently owned by NL Broadcasting, which first went on the air in Kamloops in 1970.

Although Newcap has reached an agreement to buy all three stations, the deal still needs to be approved by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

For more on the story, including why the general manager of NL Broadcasting called it "a historic day in B.C. broadcasting," check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3053419
4370 Edinburgh Court
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$747,000
more details
42139


39389


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Cookie -In Foster
Cookie -In Foster Kamloops SPCA >


38264


Humans can be so awkward sometimes

Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve the award for awkwardness.
Humans can be so awkward sometimes (2)
Galleries
Some people’s normal day in the life will never make sense.
We are extremely jealous of this office with a desk-traversing mini racetrack
Must Watch
Would having this thing around immediately crater productivity?
Chris Pratt moved by ‘unbreakable spirit’ of patients at children’s hospital
Showbiz
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard took some time out of filming...
ASL interpreter upstages Snoop at his own show
Must Watch
So just a heads up, this is a Snoop Dogg show. NSFW language.


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100