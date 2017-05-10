Cops close grow op

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP have shut down a grow up of more than 1,000 plants.

Police had received information regarding a suspected marijuana grow operation at a residence in the Pineview area of the city.

Over the course of their investigation, police obtained enough information to get a search warrant, which they executed at a house on the 2000 Block of Hugh Allan Drive.

“There was an illegal marijuana grow operation and approximately 1,500 plants at various stages of growth were seized for destruction,” said Cpl. Brandon Buliziuk. “

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and further details regarding arrests and charges may be released at a date to be determined by investigators.