Criminal escapes hospital

Photo: Contributed

A 25-year-old criminal escaped from Royal Inland Hospital Monday afternoon, under the watch of police.

Kamloops RCMP brought a female prisoner to the hospital for a medical assessment. During the visit to the Emergency Room, an unrelated incident required the attention of police, and the woman fled.

A police dog team helped locate the woman within an hour of her escape.

The female, identified as 25 year old Tasha Nicole Viehoefer of Kamloops, is in custody under charges of identity theft and obstructing an officer.

Viehoefer remains in custody and will appear in court later today.