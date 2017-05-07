Kamloops deals with floods

Photo: Shane Dekkers

High water levels continue to threaten bridges and roads in an area of Kamloops.

City and Transportation Ministry staff have been working throughout the weekend monitoring and protecting infrastructure along Campbell Creek in Barnhartvale.

BC Hydro is inspecting their services and infrastructure in the area.

A road closure is in effect on Barnhartvale Road between Shumway Road and Campbell Creek Road. A detour route is available via Blackwell Road.



Meanwhile, the Heffley Creek high water event on Old Highway 5 has seen little change since the initial damage that occurred in the early morning hours of May 6th, the city reported on Sunday.

Water service was restored to residents at approximately 1 a.m.

Old Highway 5 remains closed between Tatlow Road and Creek Road until further notice.



City of Kamloops Public Works crews are monitoring both areas 24 hours a day.



School District 73 has been advised of the road closures.