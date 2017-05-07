41776

Kamloops  

Kamloops in mop-up mode

The City of Kamloops continues to monitor flooding and damage due to high water levels.

The bank at Noble Creek has been temporarily repaired, and the water returned to its natural water course, the city said in a press release. The public works department has cleared the roadway and has reopened Westsyde Road.

Heffley Creek Water Works District is continuing repair efforts on a ruptured water main in Heffley Creek.

Potable water is being provided to affected residents at Heffley Creek Elementary School until water service can be restored, at which point a boil water advisory will be in effect.

The damaged culvert under Old Highway 5 has caused a portion of the road to collapse south of the Heffley Creek Store. The road is closed until repairs can be made.

City crews are also working at Campbell Creek, where high water flows have forced the closure of Barnhartvale Road. Crews are pumping water in an effort to mitigate damage to infrastructure. Sandbags and sand have been provided to residents in the area.

