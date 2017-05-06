Evac alert near Kamloops

Photo: Twitter/Shelley Breen

UPDATE 7:30 A.M.

Officials are reporting Noble Creek Kamloops has spilled its banks.

Noble Creek breached its bank near 6200 Westsyde Road causing debris and water to spill onto Westsyde Road and nearby property.

The city’s public works department and Kinder Morgan are working together to manage the incident.

Kinder Morgan has temporarily repaired the creek bank and returned the water to its natural flow.

City crews will be clearing the roadway later today.

Westsyde Road is open to single-lane traffic near the area and traffic control is in place.

In addition, Heffley Creek high water flows have caused significant damage to a culvert under Old Highway 5 and the roadway near the Heffley Creek Store.

The road is closed until further notice.

A water main has ruptured at the site and residents serviced by the Heffley Creek Water Works District may be without water.

FortisBC is on scene monitoring lines in the area.

Heffley Creek Water Works District, City of Kamloops and FortisBC crews are working closely to manage the event.

The public is asked to stay well back from waterways, culverts and river banks due to high flowing water and run-off.

An evacuation alert was issued overnight for residents of the Cherry Creek area, west of Kamloops.

Flooding in the area poses an imminent threat, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said in a press release.

Properties from 5420 to 5688 Trans-Canada Highway are affected by the alert.

Residents should prepare to evacuate their premises if necessary.

A reception centre has been established in Kamloops at the McArthur Island Sports Centre lounge, on the second floor.

Evacuating residents must register with Emergency Social Services at the centre, should the need arise.