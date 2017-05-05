Evacuations near Kamloops

Photo: TNRD

Eleven properties have been evacuated west of Kamloops due to flooding in the area.

The homes are near the community of Cherry Creek in Copper Desert Country.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the evacuations have been made “because of the potential danger to life and health.”

The evacuations come on a day of widespread flooding throughout the Interior of B.C. Three homes have been evacuated in Kelowna due to flooding and a landslide, while about 90 homes in the Fintry Delta are under an evacuation alert.

The TNRD has described the flooding near Cherry Creek as “rapidly moving.”

The evacuated properties include: