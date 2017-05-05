41783
Kamloops  

Evacuations near Kamloops

Eleven properties have been evacuated west of Kamloops due to flooding in the area.

The homes are near the community of Cherry Creek in Copper Desert Country.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the evacuations have been made “because of the potential danger to life and health.”

The evacuations come on a day of widespread flooding throughout the Interior of B.C. Three homes have been evacuated in Kelowna due to flooding and a landslide, while about 90 homes in the Fintry Delta are under an evacuation alert.

The TNRD has described the flooding near Cherry Creek as “rapidly moving.”

The evacuated properties include:

  • 1472, 1490 and 1501 Greenstone Road
  • 5080 and 5096 Lazy Acres Road
  • 5160 and 5168 Beaton Road
  • 5012, 5032, 5064 and 5108 Trans Canada Highway
