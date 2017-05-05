Evacuations near Kamloops

Photo: TNRD
Eleven properties have been evacuated west of Kamloops due to flooding in the area.
The homes are near the community of Cherry Creek in Copper Desert Country.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the evacuations have been made “because of the potential danger to life and health.”
The evacuations come on a day of widespread flooding throughout the Interior of B.C. Three homes have been evacuated in Kelowna due to flooding and a landslide, while about 90 homes in the Fintry Delta are under an evacuation alert.
The TNRD has described the flooding near Cherry Creek as “rapidly moving.”
The evacuated properties include:
- 1472, 1490 and 1501 Greenstone Road
- 5080 and 5096 Lazy Acres Road
- 5160 and 5168 Beaton Road
- 5012, 5032, 5064 and 5108 Trans Canada Highway