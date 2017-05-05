Flooding around Kamloops

Photo: Shelley Breen Flooding in Cherry Creek area

Heavy rains have increased the pace of movement on an unstable hillside near Kamloops.

The city says sloughing in the Palmer-Forsyth area had slowed during recent dry weather and remained steady overnight. But, this morning, the slide appears to increased its pace of movement.

The city says that pace is slow, but consistent. Diversionary piping has been installed to counteract future rainfall impacts.

Elsewhere around Kamloops, Campbell Creek in Barnhartvale has seen water levels recede slightly, though flows remain high. About 6,500 sandbags and sand have been delivered to residents, and flaggers are controlling traffic in the area.

About 7:30 a.m., Noble Creek breached its banks on the 6200 block of Westsyde Road.

No homes or infrastructure are currently threatened, however, sand and sandbags have been delivered as a precautionary measure.

Kinder Morgan is on site monitoring and undertaking precautionary measures as its pipeline runs through the area.

Rodeo Drive in Cherry Creek has been closed, and the district is working with the Ministry of Transportation on alternative access routes.

The various incidents have prompted activation of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre, which is co-ordinating response efforts.â€‹