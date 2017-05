Photo: Contributed

Aislynn Hanson was reported missing on February 20, 2017 and is still missing.

There was a possible sighting of Hanson, May 4, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Hillside Drive close to Cooperhead Drive in Kamloops.

Hanson is described as a 17 year old white female, 5’4”, 125 lbs with blonde lond hair and light blue eyes.

Please contact Kamloops RCMP if you have any information which may assist in locating Aislynn Hanson.