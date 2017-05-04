Another Overlander jumper

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP, with the assistance of other agencies, are scouring the area around the South Thompson River after reports someone jumped off the Overlander Bridge.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Michel Grondin, says police were alerted to a person who had jumped from the southeast end of the bridge.

RCMP, Canadian Pacific police, fire, emergency health services and a local search and rescue team conducted an extensive search of the water and shores of the South Thompson.

The person was not located.

Search and rescue have called for the assistance of a helicopter to aid in the search. Search teams will also scour both shores of the river in an effort to locate any sign of the person involved.

Police were not able to get a specific description of the person who jumped.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or saw someone acting suspiciously on the Overlander Bridge around 10:30 a.m., are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

This is the second report of a jumper on the bridge in recent days.

A week ago, a man was injured when he jumped off the south end of the bridge.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No word on his condition.