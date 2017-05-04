42092

Kamloops  

Another Overlander jumper

- | Story: 196239

Kamloops RCMP, with the assistance of other agencies, are scouring the area around the South Thompson River after reports someone jumped off the Overlander Bridge.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Michel Grondin, says police were alerted to a person who had jumped from the southeast end of the bridge.

RCMP, Canadian Pacific police, fire, emergency health services and a local search and rescue team conducted an extensive search of the water and shores of the South Thompson.

The person was not located.

Search and rescue have called for the assistance of a helicopter to aid in the search. Search teams will also scour both shores of the river in an effort to locate any sign of the person involved.

Police were not able to get a specific description of the person who jumped.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or saw someone acting suspiciously on the Overlander Bridge around 10:30 a.m., are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

This is the second report of a jumper on the bridge in recent days.

A week ago, a man was injured when he jumped off the south end of the bridge.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No word on his condition.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3005192
Stunning McKinley Beach Home
$850,000
more details


41031


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Olivia-Pending Application
Olivia-Pending Application Kamloops SPCA >




The best Star Wars pics for May the Force

Galleries
As the world celebrate Star Wars day, we’ve gathered our favourite Star Wars pics from around the web.
The best Star Wars pics for May the Force (2)
Galleries
May the 4th be with you indeed.
Weather girl casually dropping Star Wars puns
Must Watch
Not even the weather can avoid May the Force
Michael Buble to return to the spotlight after son’s cancer crisis
Music
Singer Michael Buble will make his first appearance since taking...
Everything that happens in one minute
Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41639