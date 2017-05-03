41299

Kamloops  

Kamloops slope moving

The City of Kamloops has asked for an extension to a local state of emergency due to a slope in the Palmer-Forsyth area that continues to move.

Data from slide monitoring equipment shows the slope is sliding down at a slow, but consistent pace.

The city wants the state of emergency extended for another seven days, to May 11th.

Meanwhile, emergency support services have been extended to the residents of nine evacuated homes for an additional two weeks to May 23rd while remediation work is carried out.

Residents were evacuated on Apr. 27 after the hillside began showing signs of instability.

City staff, geotechnical experts, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, FortisBC, BC Hydro, Telus and Emergency Management British Columbia are monitoring and managing the event.

A quick remedy pipe was being installed Wednesday to divert spring water from the slope. At the same time a more robust hard pipe solution was being installed. Work is expected to be completed in approximately 7-10 days.

Meanwhile, 24-hour traffic control remains in effect on Highway 5.

