Kamloops  

Cops collar naked man

An alleged assault, a stolen car and a naked man had Kamloops RCMP on the move Wednesday morning.

The strange scenario began at around 2 a.m. when police responded to a complaint from the public in the Sahali area of Kamloops regarding an alleged assault and theft of a vehicle.

“It was reported that a 41-year-old male had assaulted his father and fled in a stolen vehicle,” said Cpl. Brandon Buliziuk.

“At approximately 7:00 a.m., members responded to another call from the public which indicated that a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle stolen earlier, was parked in an obscure manner in the Peterson Creek Park area of Kamloops. A male was later observed to be near the creek and was described as being naked.”

Several RCMP descended on the area and a perimeter established.

Kamloops general duty members, police dog services and other support units closed in on the male.

“After a brief yet effective verbal exchange, the male was brought into custody without incident,” said Buliziuk. “Kamloops Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance attended to aid in the extraction of the male from the park area and to further treat him for what was believed to be symptoms of hypothermia.”

The man was transported to Royal Inland Hospital for an assessment of his overall wellbeing.

The investigation into the assault and theft of vehicle is ongoing, but it is believed charges will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for assessment in the near future. 

