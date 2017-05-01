41717
39499

Kamloops  

Slope still on the move

- | Story: 195921

An unstable slope continues to slough above a Kamloops neighbourhood.

The instability caused the evacuation of the Rayleigh subdivision last week.

Slope monitoring equipment was installed over the weekend at the Palmer-Forsyth area, and readings indicate continued downward movement of the hillside. 

In addition, the city is working with the provincial government and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to investigate mitigation efforts. 

This is expected to include installation of a pipe to divert water from a spring above the sloughing area. That work would take approximately seven days to complete. 

The water diversion is expected to improve drying of the hillside and stop the soil movement.

The evacuation order for residents of Ramage Road remains in effect while the city continues to monitor the slope. Residents have been provided with 13 days of emergency support services.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


41513
Real Estate
3000097
107 2070 Boucherie Road
$298,500
more details
40166


41227


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Lady - In Foster
Lady - In Foster Kamloops SPCA >


41786


Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!   untitled untitled untitled untitled Colts have Orangutan select...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Even someone’s Grandma made the cut in this weeks post!
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Ashton Kutcher quickly agreed with wife Mila Kunis’ idea for son’s name
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had no trouble agreeing on...
This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool
Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics,


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40801
39499