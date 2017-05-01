Slope still on the move

Photo: City of Kamloops

An unstable slope continues to slough above a Kamloops neighbourhood.

The instability caused the evacuation of the Rayleigh subdivision last week.

Slope monitoring equipment was installed over the weekend at the Palmer-Forsyth area, and readings indicate continued downward movement of the hillside.

In addition, the city is working with the provincial government and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to investigate mitigation efforts.

This is expected to include installation of a pipe to divert water from a spring above the sloughing area. That work would take approximately seven days to complete.

The water diversion is expected to improve drying of the hillside and stop the soil movement.



The evacuation order for residents of Ramage Road remains in effect while the city continues to monitor the slope. Residents have been provided with 13 days of emergency support services.