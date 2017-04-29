40378

Kamloops  

RCMP at incident scene

UPDATE: 7:36 p.m.

The road has been re-opened, according to the RCMP.

One man has been taken into custody without incident after allegedly uttering threats against the police.  The investigation is still ongoing.
 
The police would like to thank the public for their cooperation.
 

Kamloops RCMP are currently on scene at an incident in the 1600 block of the E. Trans Canada Highway. 

As such, the frontage road from Valleyview Drive to Comazzetto Road is currently closed. 

The police are asking the public to please use an alternate route until further notice.

Castanet will provide updates as they become available.

