Knife situation defused

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP say a crisis negotiator was brought in Saturday evening to defuse a potentially dangerous situation.

Police were called about 4 p.m. to Frontage Road and Valleyview Drive to deal with an emotionally distraught man.

The agitated 42-year-old Kamloops male had a knife and was threatening himself and police. 

The area was closed down for public safety. 

The negotiator defused the situation, and the man was taken into custody without injury. He was taken to Royal Inland Hospital for assessment and treatment, Staff Sgt. Robert Daly said in a press release.

UPDATE: 7:36 p.m.

The road has been reopened, according to the RCMP.

One man has been taken into custody without incident after allegedly uttering threats against the police.  The investigation is still ongoing.
 
The police would like to thank the public for their cooperation.

ORIGINAL

Kamloops RCMP are currently on scene at an incident in the 1600 block of the E. Trans Canada Highway. 

As such, the frontage road from Valleyview Drive to Comazzetto Road is currently closed. 

The police are asking the public to please use an alternate route until further notice.

Castanet will provide updates as they become available.

Discuss in Forums


41513
40498