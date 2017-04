Photo: RCMP

RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a missing Kamloops teen.

Mattheau Aldridge was reported to have gone missing on April 12.

He us described as Caucasian, 5’3” tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Aldridge may have travelled to Kelowna.

Anyone who has seen Aldridge is urged to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or the nearest police detachment.